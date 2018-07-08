‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Director Peyton Reed Still Wants a ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

Once upon a time, Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed pitched an idea for a Fantastic Four movie. With the characters gearing up for their cinematic rights to return to Marvel Studios, Reed still has interest in Marvel’s first family.

“Well, I certainly as a fan would love to see Fantastic Four as part of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Reed told ComicBook.com. “It just feels like in the comics, man, they’re the royal family. So as a fan, I would love to see it, and beyond that, who knows. Who knows if that deal’s going to happen, or if so when. I have no idea, but I just know as a Marvel fan, that’s something I’d love to see.”

In fact, when thinking of potential future installments to his Ant-Man franchise which began in 2015, Reed’s brain goes straight to his favorite Marvel characters involved with Fantastic Four stories.

“I can’t say there were villains in the Ant-Man realm, like specific Ant-Man villains that I would be like, ‘Oh, I’d be completely stoked to bring this villain to the MCU,” Reed said. “But there are a lot of villains throughout, and I know that that’s one of the things that we always do is we kind of comb through these Marvel encyclopedias, and it’s kind of how Ghost came about. It was like this was a somewhat lesser known antagonist from Iron Man, and it just felt right for our movie. But really, there’s no one specifically right now that comes to mind that they haven’t done unless we start talking about Fantastic Four villains. That’s something else.”

Reed didn’t want to go into too many details about what his Fantastic Four film may or may not be about, which is something all of Marvel Studios seems to be doing.

“I’m very specifically not thinking about [Fox-owned Marvel characters joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe] right now because there’s no deal yet and because we’re kind of busy on the next five movies, counting this one that we’re working on,” Marvel Studios president Feige told ComicBook.com ahead of Avengers: Infinity War’s release. “So it remains to be seen.”

Feige doubled down on the sentiment in another interview with ComicBook.com at a press event for Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.