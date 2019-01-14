‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Director Reveals Where To Look For Marvel Easter Eggs No One Has Found

When it comes to easter eggs, the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows how to do things right. The record-breaking franchise has put countless easter eggs into its films over the years, but there are still some fans haven’t spotted yet.

Recently, fans were let in on the fact that Ant-Man and the Wasp has some yet-found easter eggs laying around. The news came from director Peyton Reed himself at a IMAX Q&A screening hosted by Collider. It was there the filmmaker owned up to the truth and even hinted where the easter eggs are hidden.

“I think there are a couple that have not been mentioned yet. I mean, people have certainly seen the little — what appears to be a civilization in the Quantum Realm. People have seen the giant Duracell batteries,” Reed began. “There are lots of details in Pym’s shrunken lab with these items that are found objects he’s using.”

Continuing, the director clued fans in on where these unseen easter eggs have been hiding out.

“There’s a lot of stuff in Hank’s lab. There are a few things in X-Con, in the company that I am loathe to reveal any of them. There are a couple out there.”

Of course, fans are ready to scour the film for any and all easter eggs. There is no telling what kind of secrets the X-Con building may hold, but Reed knows how the easter egg game works. When all it said and done, the references have to spark joy within fans, and the director told ComicBook.com in a previous interview his tenure with the MCU has helped him piece together longer, interwoven stories.

“The basic job is, obviously, always the same, whether you have too little money, or too much money, or somewhere in between. But we’re the 20th Marvel movie, these movies have become very dense, and tight, and there’s a lot going on in the movie, so it’s something I just structurally think about all the time, and I find it incredibly challenging,” Reed admitted.

“When you step back and take a look at all 20 of those movies, and the sort of variety of tones and things, and the one constant being, even in the ones that you may like the least, there’s a quality level there that, really, you can’t question it. There’s something going on there that’s really, really working really well. It’s an exciting place to work.”

