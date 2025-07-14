It’s Clobberin’ Time with Citizen’s Fantastic Four: First Steps Limited Edition Watch

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps gearing up to hit theaters, Marvel Studios is already giving fans something to geek out over. The all-new Fantastic Four First Steps Boxed Set from Citizen Watch has landed, and it’s more than just a slick piece of wrist candy. Priced at $595, this limited-edition release combines superpowered design with premium craftsmanship, making it a must-cop for fans who want to wear their Marvel pride on their sleeve.

Whether you’ve been waiting years to see the First Family reimagined for the MCU or you’re just here for that retro-futuristic 1960s aesthetic, this collab is the perfect teaser ahead of Marvel’s next big-screen adventure. And you won’t be late ever, just as Reed Richards said, “Every Sunday at 7, no matter what, we’re all here.”

Citizen and Marvel Just Teamed Up for the Most Fantastic Watch Drop Yet

The Fantastic 4: First Steps Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology

lightweight and scratch-resistant

Based on Zenshin silhouette Buy Now from citizen

Let’s get into the tech, because this isn’t just about looks. The Fantastic Four: First Steps Watch is built on Citizen’s Zenshin silhouette, known for its sharp, modern lines and lightweight feel. That’s thanks to Super Titanium, a proprietary material that’s five times harder and 40 percent lighter than stainless steel. So yeah, even Ben Grimm might call it “light.”

The dial is a deep Fantastic Four blue with a vertical brush texture that adds dimension. Look closer and you’ll catch the custom markers at 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock, each one repping a different team member’s powers. The 12 o’clock marker, in particular, is a wavy stretch meant to echo Reed Richards’ elasticity. It’s subtle but clever, like something Sue Storm would appreciate.

Inside, the watch runs on Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology, which means it’s powered by light and never needs a battery. It’s sustainably designed and ready to go, whether you’re heading into a board meeting or a showdown with Galactus.

Boxed Set Includes:

Exclusive collector’s coin with the team’s iconic “4” logo

Limited-edition trading card

Custom display box featuring full-color Marvel artwork

No size adjustments required and free bracelet sizing available

Five-year limited warranty for long-term peace of mind

The MCU’s First Family Is About to Shine

The Fantastic Four: First Steps rockets into theaters on 25th July, 2025, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Set in a vibrant 1960s-style world full of cosmic energy and cool retro tech, this reboot introduces Marvel’s original super-team in a bold new way. It’s all about science, space, and figuring out how to save the world without blowing it up.

Whether you’re excited to see the Human Torch light up the screen or just want a collectible that matches your fandom, this limited-edition watch delivers the hype with serious style.

