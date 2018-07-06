‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Ending Explained

Ant-Man and The Wasp hit theaters in the U.S. on Thursday, offering movies an almost entirely standalone entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a slew of new characters and an important ending regarding the franchise’s future.

Spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp follow. Major spoilers!

As the heroes of Ant-Man and The Wasp wished, the rescue mission to retrieve Janet van Dyne from the Quantum Realm was successful. Moreover, their heroics did not end there, as the team elected to help Ava Starr, also known as Ghost, heal from the damage done by her father’s Quantum experiments.

After Hank Pym traveled to the Quantum Realm to rescue his missing wife, the conflict with Ghost would quickly be resolved. Hannah John-Kamen’s villain never had much of a grudge against Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, or Scott Lang at all. Instead, she had her own self-interest in mind as she was looking to cure her pain and preserve her life with the cells in her body beginning to fade away.

After spending years in the Quantum Realm, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne had undergone what she referred to as an “evolution.” Upon exiting the realm and heading back to Earth’s dimension, she had compiled a holding of Quantum Particles within herself. When she approached Ghost, she was able to unleash those Quantum Particles into Ava’s body as a means to heal her, at least temporarily.

While John-Kamen tells ComicBook.com she might return for a future Marvel movie but has no idea whether or not there is a plan for it yet, it would appear there certainly is a bigger role waiting for Janet van Dyne. With Avengers 4 on the horizon, time travel and use of the Quantum Realm might be a major factor in rounding up heroes to attack Thanos and possibly undo his actions from Avengers: Infinity War.

Meanwhile, Luis’ X-Con business is thriving and Walton Goggins’ Sonny Birch was jailed in San Francisco as the truth serum from his co-hort was used against him prompting a confession to the police. While Birch may or may not be involved in future Marvel Studios films, it would be surprising if his “buyer” never appeared or became a more important story thread in the future.

“There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with,” Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed told ComicBook.com. “We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.