Evangeline Lilly Reveals Which ‘Ant-Man’ Movie She Liked Filming Most

Evangeline Lilly has made her way into several Marvel Cinematic Universe films thus far, and it sounds like she has a pretty surprising favorite.

During her recent panel at Fan Expo Canada, Lilly was asked whether she enjoyed filming Ant-Man or Ant-Man and the Wasp more. As it turns out, playing Hope Van Dyne in the earlier film was actually an easier experience for her, for some very specific reasons.

“You guys are going to be so disappointed by my answer.” Lilly joked, before answering. “I enjoyed filming Ant-Man more than I enjoyed filming Ant-Man and the Wasp. Ant-Man and the Wasp was — Am I allowed to swear? It’s an eleven year old who asked me the question, so maybe I shouldn’t. But man, it was tough. It was a tough shoot.”

“And it was particularly tough for me, because I am controlling.” Lilly continued. “And I had to share this character suddenly with an entire team of people, from a huge team of stunt people – I had three stunt women on the movie. [I had to share] with the special effects team, with the editors, with the post-production team, with the producers and the director. Everybody had so much more of a say, and work to do, to create this character, that I felt like, at the end of the day, like I was responsible for 25% of her. And that was so hard for me to let go of control and just say ‘Okay, I trust you guys and I’m sure it’s going to be amazing.’ I kept kind of grasping, like ‘No! Give her back! I wanna do everything!’ …So Ant-Man was more fun for me.”

In a way, Lilly’s answer does make a lot of sense, especially considering how much pressure surrounded Hope’s official costumed debut. But even then, it’s pretty clear that Lilly is happy with getting to play Hope as a superhero, and hopes to do so in the future.

“Now that it’s finally done and dusted, now that I’ve seen the movie and I can kind of, ‘Whew,’ like, ‘I did it. It’s over,’” Lilly explained to ComicBook.com. “Now, the immediate question is when do I get to do it again?”

Of course, that answer is a little bit tricky, considering the fate her character endured at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. But it sounds like Lilly’s portrayal of Hope definitely does have a future in the MCU, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

“I think she’s talked about it,” Feige teased to ComicBook.com. “There’s already been additional Wasp filming of her for future movies. But she’s great. This whole movie was about putting her at the forefront and was about making good on the promise of the end of the last film where she says, ‘About damn time.’ And that whole movie was about the fact that clearly she was qualified to put on a suit and do what was right but she kept being prevented by her father, for reasons that were revealed in that film and reasons that have to do with her mother and now, of course, she becomes the key hero to attempt to rescue her mom and seeing that father-daughter relationship repaired in this movie was something that was great fun for us and to see here step in the forefront.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.