‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Did Evangeline Lilly Spoil the Mid-Credits Scene Months Ago?

Ahead of a film’s release, virtually every comment an actor makes in public is scrutinized in hopes of learning clues about what fans can expect from the film, though oftentimes it’s not until a film actually hits theaters that some of those preemptive clues make sense. In the case of Evangeline Lilly and Ant-Man and the Wasp, fans are wondering if she intentionally teased the film’s mid-credits sequence more than seven months ahead of the film’s release.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Ant-Man and the Wasp

A majority of Ant-Man and the Wasp took place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which saw Thanos construct the Infinity Gauntlet and snap, effectively killing half of the population of the universe. The film’s mid-credits sequence caught up to the timing of the fateful event, turning Lilly’s character into dust while Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was exploring the Quantum Realm.

Last December, Lilly posted a photo of herself with the caption, “Another day done and dusted.”

SHE SPOILED AMATW BEFORE IW EVEN CAME OUT, I STAN pic.twitter.com/nUCE77PDWJ — dez (@LUClFER) August 19, 2018

Back when Lilly posted the photo, fans were more focused on her hairstyle and if that meant audiences could expect to see many flashbacks, yet with a majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes having been turned to dust by Thanos, we can’t help but wonder if there was a connection between the fatal event and the actress’ comments.

If Lilly intentionally referenced “dust” as part of her character’s fate, it would be a pretty sneaky way of teasing her fans with something they were completely unaware of, though, when it comes to MCU spoilers, it’s hard to top Mark Ruffalo.

Last summer, the actor was being interviewed by Good Morning America and was asked about Avengers: Infinity War. When asked about the stakes of the film, he noted that, much like other MCU movies, there were some dramatic stakes for the heroes. Ruffalo then, seemingly jokingly, claimed that everyone died, only for Don Cheadle, who was also in the interview, to attempt to intervene to make it appear as though Ruffalo was exaggerating.

At the time, many fans thought Ruffalo was merely joking, with the events of Avengers: Infinity War confirming that Ruffalo had actually accidentally revealed the film’s finale.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

