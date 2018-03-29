‘Ant-Man & the Wasp’s Hannah John-Kamen Comments on Gender-Swapped Ghost

The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp marks a significant step forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in regards to female representation, as it is the first entry to feature a female hero in the title, with fans having to wait 20 films to witness this small step forward. The new film won’t only have a female hero, but also a female villain in the form of Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen. The character was depicted as male in the comics, yet John-Kamen can barely contain her excitement at bringing more “kickass” women into the MCU.

“I always say a character from a comic book is a character from a comic book, and as an actor, you’re lifting it off the page. You’re the one who’s creating and giving it life,” the actress shared with Entertainment Tonight. “Badass, kickass women, let’s keep seeing some more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

John-Kamen isn’t the only one excited about the change to the character, as she claims the reaction she’s received is quite positive.

“The reaction has been excitement and anticipation and that’s exactly how I feel,” the actress noted. “I’m like, ‘Right, let’s see this, let’s do this.’”

As the name implies, Ghost has always been a mysterious character whose motives weren’t always clear to those around him. Debuting in the pages of Iron Man, the character was often pursuing anti-capitalist and anti-industrialist objectives, whose abilities were more rooted in technology than in physical strength.

Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War depicted Scott Lang’s abilities with his size-altering suit, but Ghost will get more than she bargained for when colliding with The Wasp.

“It’s something we’re excited about. For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like,” director Peyton Reed divulged to Modern Myth Media. “To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

You can see Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters on July 6th.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios releases include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.

Are you looking forward to Ghost making her live-action debut? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Entertainment Tonight]