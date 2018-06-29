Ant-Man & The Wasp: Ghost Actress Would Love a Thunderbolts Movie

Whenever a new hero is introduced in a Marvel film, audiences can’t help but wonder if that hero will get to take center stage in their own adventure. In the case of Ant-Man and the Wasp, actress Hannah John-Kamen is hoping that the introduction of the villain Ghost could result in a spin-off film focusing on former criminals the Thunderbolts.

“That would be fun! That would be fun. I think, you know, as well, in the original comics Ghost was with Iron Man, it was actually originally Iron Man (villain), you know, and I actually went when I was in Atlanta, went and actually bought the Thunderbolts comic books,” John-Kamen shared with press a during a set visit for the film. “With any Marvel character whatever happens to them, you always go the possibility is endless. And with me, it would be an honor to work with any of the heroes, and any of the antagonist, and any of the things in the Marvel Universe. I mean, yeah, that would be amazing!?”

As the name implies, Ghost has always been a mysterious character whose motives weren’t always clear to those around him. Debuting in the pages of Iron Man, the character was often pursuing anti-capitalist and anti-industrialist objectives, whose abilities were more rooted in technology than in physical strength.

Similar to the Avengers, the Thunderbolts had a revolving door of team members, with a cinematic interpretation of the team allowing for any number of former Marvel Cinematic Universe villains to join. The MCU has gained a reputation over the years for having disposable villains who rarely return for follow-up films, with a Thunderbolts film allowing some of the more compelling characters to return in a fun and exciting way.

While many Marvel villains need their backstory and origins explained in their debut film, Ant-Man and the Wasp producer Stephen Broussard noted that Ghost’s mysterious history made for a more compelling character.

“We thought that was a cool opportunity to create a character that was all about mystery and kind of, ‘What are the origins? and ‘What is the backstory? What is the goals and agendas of this person?’” Broussard shared. “It was a great vehicle for the kind of the story you wanted to tell because Ghost in the comics itself was a mystery. So she’s very different from what has come before in the comics but in ways that kind of…Suffice it to say that she is on a path and she is on a mission at odds with our heroes on this journey but of a similar goal, of a similar aim, at the worst possible time for Scott Lang.”

You can see Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

