Peyton Reed Would Like to See Wasp Lead an All-Female Avengers Movie

Fans have been campaigning for an all-female Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for quite some time, and one franchise veteran already knows who should be leading the charge.

In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed was asked about the possibility of Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) join a hypothetical all-female ensemble. As Reed explained, he’s all for it — and he’d even enjoy seeing Hope be the team leader.

“I’d like her running things.” Reed revealed. “I’d like to see her as the head of the all-female Avengers. I know Evangeline sort of said, maybe, that would be ‘Captain Marvel’, because she does have the word ‘captain’ in her name. But I think Hope van Dyne is a very decisive leader and a tactician, in addition to being a brilliant scientist. So she checks a lot of boxes in terms of who’s going to be running the Avengers, theoretically.”

In a way, it isn’t too hard to see Hope leading the charge in a female-led MCU movie, considering how independent her story arc was within Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“The mission that is happening with her, entirely separate of Scott, is vital and it’s her mission,” Reed said in a previous interview. “It’s not her dad’s mission. It’s her mission. Hank and Hope are working together, but it’s really Hope leading the charge and that was an important thing when we started talking about what was going on is the what and why of this mission, um, and that there may be certain points in this movie where she sees Scott as a liability.”

Considering the warm response that Hope received when she donned her costume for the first time in Ant-Man and the Wasp, it’d certainly make sense for her to take on some sort of a role like that. And when combined with the fact that Lilly is very personally on board with the idea, it definitely feels like a win-win.

“Dude, there’s talk of an all-ladies MCU movie amongst the MCU ladies,” Lilly told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We would love to do that, and I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] to make that happen.”

