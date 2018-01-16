New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Image Released

Marvel Studios has released a new photo from the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The photo shows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in their respective Ant-Man and Wasp superhero costumes.

While Hope was in the first Ant-Man movie, this will be the first time that she’s suited up next to Scott. Director Payton Reed hinted at what fans should expect when they see the Wasp in action.

“This is really her coming out party as a hero,” Reed said. “Her power set is fantastic. She and Scott both shrink, but there the flying, and the fighting style of the Wasp is different from Ant-Man’s.”

The last time Ant-Man was seen was when he went Giant-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Reed has also hinted that there will be fallout to be dealt with from the events of Captain America: Civil War.

“The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?” said director Peyton Reed. “We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man.”

In addition to Rudd and Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp will also see Michael Douglas return as original Ant-Man Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer debut as original Wasp Janet van Dyne

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.