‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Instagram Trailer Released

Marvel dropped the long-awaited trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp today, and a new cut of the action-packed footage has just been released.

Marvel released a new Instagram trailer that focuses on the Wasp combat spots seen later in the original trailer, with Scott’s daughter taking the narration role. It also features that amazing sequence where The Wasp dodges the knife in the kitchen, which also builds Scott’s resentment that he didn’t get any wings in Pym’s original suit.

The trailer really highlights how integral The Wasp is to the film, a pleasing revelation to many fans who feared she would be shortchanged in her co-lead role. Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed couldn’t be more excited to finally introduce the hero to the MCU.

“To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting,” Reed said. “We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

Wasp’s role in the MCU was very organic, as was the title for the film.

“It just happened to be organic for the characters of Ant-Man and Wasp, [so] it worked,” Reed told Yahoo. “Her last line in the movie — ‘It’s about damn time’ — [is] very much about her specific character and arc in that movie, but it is absolutely about a larger thing. It’s about damn time: We’re going to have a fully realized, very very complicated hero in the next movie who happens to be a woman.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters on July 6.