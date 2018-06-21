Jimmy Kimmel Reviews ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

The official world premiere and press screenings for Ant-Man and the Wasp have yet to take place, with even members of the cast and crew yet to see the finished product. Jimmy Kimmel, however, has seen the film and claims it’s great.

“I saw the movie today, it’s great,” Kimmel shared with star Evangeline Lilly on Jimmy Kimmel Live. When the actress admitted she hadn’t seen the film yet, Kimmel confirmed, “You haven’t seen it? Well, I’ve seen it and you’ll like it. It’s really good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the circumstances of his review, we doubt he’d reveal if he hated the movie directly to the star’s face, though he did genuinely seem excited about the film.

The official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp reads, “Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

The upcoming film will mark a pivotal moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for multiple reasons.

The last film in the franchise, Avengers: Infinity War, saw Thanos achieve his goals of crafting the Infinity Gauntlet and wiping out half of the universe’s population. Coming off of such a major event, the Ant-Man sequel will offer audiences an adventure with lower stakes. A similar release strategy was utilized for the first film, as it debuted after the massive conflict of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Another important detail is that this new film will take place before the events of Infinity War, as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was placed under house arrest after his allegiance to Captain America over the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War.

The first Ant-Man was largely developed by filmmaker Edgar Wright, who helped shape the story and had long been promoting the project, only to ultimately part ways with Marvel Studios. Following some rewrites, Peyton Reed stepped in to direct the film. Reed is once again directing, though he has been involved in the project since its infancy, allowing him far more creative freedom with the new chapter in the saga.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Are you looking forward to checking out Ant-Man and the Wasp? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Jimmy Kimmel Live]