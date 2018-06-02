‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Me Eat People Extended TV Spot Released

Marvel’s latest TV Spot for Ant-Man and The Wasp drops a slew of new footage, including a new look at Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

The TV Spot features a little bit of everything, including the film’s villain Ghost (unmasked), some new footage of Ant-Man and The Wasp in costume, more Giant-Sized Ant-Man, and even more Luis to put the icing on the cake.

Ghost looks like a formidable foe, and one of the Van Dyne’s (either Hope or Janet) says at the beginning “we’ve unleashed something powerful.” We assume they’re referring to Ghost, but we can’t be sure. There’s also a shot of a portal being opened, and that could either be the way Ghost gets here or the way Janet returns home.

Later we see Ant-Man calling in reinforcements, which happens to be his lovable friend Luis. Luis drives up and lets out a “Whasssup” followed by a “maybe I’m doing it wrong…Whasssup!’. While you can count me amused, Hope isn’t, and Scott seems to cringe a little. We can’t help but love him though.

Another piece of footage shows Ant-Man and Wasp preparing to enter a room, giving us a great look at both hero’s helmets. Scott says “she just wanted to give me a hug. Wish me luck.” When Hope says “Really…” Scott comes out with the truth, saying “Nah”.

The best part of the new footage though is an extended look at Scott growing in size to rise high above a boat. As he rises out of the water Scott says “ME EAT PEOPLE!”. As the civilians scream he gives up the act, saying “Sorry, I’m messing around.”

The final piece shows Luis riding alongside Hope in the van, where he says “Wish I had a suit. Even with like minimal powers. Or even just a suit, with no powers.” Again, Hope pops his balloon, saying “no.”

Now, all we want is Luis to have a suit. No powers, just a suit. C’mon Marvel, throw the guy a bone!

You can watch the new footage in the video above.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.