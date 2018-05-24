‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Art Book Cover Revealed

Ant-Man and the Wasp still might be a few months away, but we just got a breathtaking look at what fans can expect.

Andy Park, who serves as visual development supervisor for Ant-Man and the Wasp and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, recently shared the front half of his cover for the movie’s official art book. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I had the honor of painting the wraparound slipcase cover to The Art of Ant-Man and the Wasp book. Only the front 1/2 has been released so this is all I can show you for now. I can’t wait for this film! #AntManAndWasp @EvangelineLilly #paulrudd @hannahjk1 @MrPeytonReed pic.twitter.com/1aYKLSbf4s — Andy Park (@andyparkart) May 23, 2018

The cover shows Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) both racing into action and in profile, while surrounded by Ghost (Hannah John Kamen) and a bunch of flying ants. And as it turns out, the pair’s dynamic will play a major role in the film’s plot.

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp.” director Peyton Reed recently told ComicBook.com. “And really, at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it. Their relationship is a little fractured. It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

But for Lilly’s fan-favorite female hero, that relationship will pose a rather interesting question, as part of her hero’s journey.

“I think for Hope particularly, the question is out there: ‘Do I need this guy in my life? I’m a fully formed hero in my own right, do I need a partner?’” Reed explained. “That was really a fun kind of premise to start from.”

“Evangeline is so good as Wasp.” Reed continued. “You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul. I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

With Ant-Man and the Wasp only about a month-and-a-half away – and Marvel fans still reeling from the cataclysm of Avengers: Infinity War – it’s safe to say that expectations are high for the upcoming sequel. And it sounds like Ant-Man and the Wasp will play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s overall proceedings, alongside Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Stephen McFeely recently told ComicBook.com. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

What do you think of the cover of the Ant-Man and the Wasp art book? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will fly into theaters on July 6th.