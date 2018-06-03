New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Photos Showcase Quantum Realm, Ghost, and Giant Pez

Marvel’s busy year is about to end with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, the first proper followup to the epic Avengers: Infinity War.

But as the title itself should indicate, the sequel to Ant-Man will be a “smaller” affair than the last Marvel Studios epic, but that doesn’t mean it will be less important. New photos reveal that the film will be yet another epic fans can expect.

The photos showcase the superhero action awaiting fans in the film, putting the spotlight on the Quantum Realm, the new villain Ghost, Giant-Man, and a giant Pez dispenser. Take a look by clicking on the photo gallery!

Many fans were left wondering after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which saw many superheroes vanish from existence after Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet and snapped away half the population. Those worries were exacerbated when Marvel Studios took the post-credit opportunity to hype up Captain Marvel.

The screenwriters spoke about their reasons for including a tease about Carol Danvers’ big movie instead of the return of Scott Lang, and how the Ant-Man actor’s cuteness played a major factor.

“We thought, ‘Do you want to give any hope?’” said Stephen McFeely. “It’s a tragedy and tragedies end in a grim and sad end.”

“When you end it like that, there aren’t too many other places you can go [for a tag scene],” said Christopher Markus. “Marvel tags often point to the next movie coming. The next movie is Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is light-hearted – you don’t wanna go, ‘But meanwhile! Paul Rudd is still adorable!’”

The movie is set to be unlike anything else from Marvel Studios, especially after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. It sounds like Ant-Man and the Wasp will be set before the dust-settling events of this year’s crossover event, but it could still play a major role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in theaters on July 6th.

Are you excited for the size-shrinking heroes to make a splash in the MCU? Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments section!