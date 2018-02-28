‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Prelude to be Released Next Week

While the march to Infinity War rages on, Marvel Comics is starting to get ready for the release of the following superhero film featuring the return of Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne.

Next week sees the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Prelude #1 from the publisher, with a primer for lapsed fans who want to get to know the two titular heroes before their upcoming film hits theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comic by Will Corona Pilgrim, Chris Allen, Roberto Poggi, and Guru eFX will be an adaptation of the first Ant-Man movie, though it seems like it will explore some previously unseen details from the film — including the first flight of the Wasp!

Of course, Hope van Dyne is the second person to take on the mantle, as revealed in Ant-Man. Hank Pym tells his daughter the story of how her mother became lost to the Quantum Realm, shrinking too small in order to stop a bomb from exploding during one of their secret missions for SHIELD.

Janet van Dyne will return in the upcoming film, played by Michelle Pfeiffer in her first superhero film since she portrayed Catwoman in Batman Returns.

Check out the solicitation description below for more info on the first issue of Ant-Man and the Wasp Prelude #1 from Marvel Comics:

SCOTT LANG’s life is a bit of a mess. But when he got out of jail (yeah, jail), he swore he’d to turn it all around. Go straight. Show his daughter and ex-wife he’s worthy of being a role model. But when a “last score” lands him in HANK PYM’s size-changing suit, Scott finds himself in a brand-new role: as the ANT-MAN!

Hank needs someone with Scott’s skills to stop DARREN CROSS from weaponizing his size-changing technology, and it’s going to take the team of Scott, Hank and HOPE (daughter of the original WASP) to save the day! The adventure doesn’t get any bigger (smaller?!) than this! See Scott’s first mission as the ANT-MAN, and how HOPE VAN DYNE became the WASP in this adaptation of the original hit film before this summer’s feature MARVEL’S ANT-MAN AND THE WASP!

Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in theaters on July 6th.