Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Evangeline Lilly Breaks Silence on Movie Announcement

Last week, Marvel fans were treated to lots of exciting news when Kevin Feige spoke during the Disney Investor Day live stream. The Marvel Studios president made many announcements, including news of the upcoming third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The new movie will see the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang. A little more than a week after the announcement, Lilly has taken to social media to post about the exciting news.

"#Quantumania ???????? Now THAT’s the best idea I’ve heard in a while. #letsgetsmall 💪🏻," Lilly wrote. The actor shared a photo with Rudd, which you can check out in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial)

Back in August, director Peyton Reed confirmed Ant-Man and Wasp would have double-billing in the film. "They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed told Yahoo!. “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way."

Kathryn Newton recently posted about joining the MCU. The news of her casting was a surprise to fans who assumed Avengers: Endgame's Emma Fuhrmann would be continuing to play the role. "Last night I dreamed of being a superhero," Newton posted on Instagram. After the news broke, Fuhrmann also took to social media, writing, "Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages. Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU."

Michelle Pfeiffer also posted to Instagram, sharing the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania logo. She wrote, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Coming 2022!" This is the first mention of the movie's expected release date. If accurate, it will make 2022 a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of theatrical releases. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected in theaters on May 6, 2022, Black Panther 2 on July 8, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on November 11, 2022.

