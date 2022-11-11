All the New Disney Movie Release Date Updates Announced for Marvel, Stars Wars, and More

By Patrick Cavanaugh

During this year's Investor Day hosted by The Walt Disney Company, fans were inundated and overwhelmed with exciting projects that will be coming to theaters and Disney+, with some of the actual details of when we can expect some of these projects getting lost in the shuffle. While the event covered upcoming events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Pixar franchises, the studio also unveiled a number of other upcoming events, many of which either had their release dates confirmed or adjusted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic causing theatrical delays, as well as production delays.

Now that the dust has settled from that exciting event, Disney released a full theatrical schedule for their upcoming releases, which includes previously delayed projects getting new release dates, as well as some projects being pulled from the schedule.

Scroll down to see the latest updates to Disney's theatrical release schedule!

Raya and the Last Dragon - March 5, 2021 (Formerly March 12, 2021)

raya and the last dragon disney
(Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios)
prevnext

The King's Man - March 12, 2021 (Formerly February 12, 2021)

the king's man movie 2021 ralph fiennes
(Photo: Disney)
prevnext

Free Guy - May 21, 2021 (Formerly No Release Date)

Free Guy Poster Ryan Reynolds
(Photo: 20th Century Studios)
prevnext

Death on the Nile - September 17, 2021 (Formerly No Release Date)

death on the nile movie remake reboot
(Photo: Disney)
prevnext

Encanto - November 24, 2021 (Formerly Untitled Disney Animation Project)

disney pixar encanto movie
(Photo: Disney)
prevnext

Untitled 20th Century Studios Film - February 11, 2022 (Formerly September 10, 2021)

20th century studios logo
(Photo: Disney/20th Century Studios)
prevnext

Turning Red - March 11, 2022 (Formerly Untitled Pixar Project)

turning red movie pixar disney
(Photo: Disney)
prevnext

Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6, 2022 (Formerly February 11, 2022)

Thor Love and Thunder Marvel Studios
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
prevnext

Lightyear - June 17, 2022 (Formerly Untitled Pixar Animation Project)

lightyear movie logo toy story pixar buzz
(Photo: Disney)
prevnext

Black Panther 2 - July 8, 2022 (Formerly May 6, 2022)

black panther 2 ii logo marvel studios
(Photo: Disney)
prevnext

Captain Marvel 2 - November 11, 2022 (Formerly July 8, 2022)

captain marvel 2 movie carol danvers logo
(Photo: Disney)
prevnext

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron - December 22, 2023 (Formerly Untitled Star Wars Project)

star-wars-rogue-squadron
prevnext

Antlers - No Release Date (Formerly February 19, 2021)

antlers movie keri russell
(Photo: Fox Searchlight)
prevnext

Untitled 20th Century Studios Project - No Release Date (Formerly November 11, 2022)

20th century studios logo
(Photo: Disney/20th Century Studios)
prev
Start the Conversation

of