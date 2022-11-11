All the New Disney Movie Release Date Updates Announced for Marvel, Stars Wars, and More

During this year's Investor Day hosted by The Walt Disney Company, fans were inundated and overwhelmed with exciting projects that will be coming to theaters and Disney+, with some of the actual details of when we can expect some of these projects getting lost in the shuffle. While the event covered upcoming events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Pixar franchises, the studio also unveiled a number of other upcoming events, many of which either had their release dates confirmed or adjusted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic causing theatrical delays, as well as production delays.

Now that the dust has settled from that exciting event, Disney released a full theatrical schedule for their upcoming releases, which includes previously delayed projects getting new release dates, as well as some projects being pulled from the schedule.

Scroll down to see the latest updates to Disney's theatrical release schedule!