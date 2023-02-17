Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Might Be Coming Soon After Marvel Tease

Back in July, Marvel fans attending San Diego Comic-Con got to glimpse the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and then more fans got the same privilege at D23 Expo last month. However, the trailer for the threequel has yet to be released online or in theatres. Many have speculated that the trailer will finally debut when Black Panther is released next month, but now we're hoping a recent tease from the official Ant-Man Twitter account could mean the trailer is coming even sooner.

"BIG things coming...," @AntMan teased. You can check out the post below:

T̶i̶n̶y̶ BIG things coming… — Ant-Man (@AntMan) October 24, 2022

Who Stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie will also feature the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and include the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. It was also revealed that Bill Murray will be in the film, and the actor has hinted that he's playing a villain. Kathryn Newton will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role.

"We finished filming at the end of November, and I think, hands down, it was the hardest one we've made. It was the most difficult. It was the only one we've made during the Covid lockdowns," Lilly told The Digital Fix earlier this year. "That just adds such an incredible complication to making a movie. It adds a lot of stress. It makes things very impersonal because you can't see faces."

She added, "Film sets are already impersonal enough, there is so much that goes on and so much that has to get done in a short amount of time, and the intensity level is really, really high. So it was a very trying experience doing the film with Covid measures ... But I actually think... what we did, the stuff we shot, the material we managed to get, I think it might be the best one yet."

Will Jonathan Majors' Kang Be The New Thanos?

During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and president Kevin Feige believes the multiverse is in good hands with Jonathan Majors playing Kang.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told ComicBook.com. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.