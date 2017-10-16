‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Together In New Set Photos

With all the glimpses and teases fans have seen from the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man, we’ve yet to get a good look at the two titular heroes in their costumes together.

But a new set photo shows the stars of Ant-Man and the Wasp in their superhero suits, looking like they just got some bad news. Check out the photos below from Just Jared.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is shaping up to be a fun romp through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, building off of what made the first film great while allowing director Peyton Reed to make it his own. After he took over the first film from Edgar Wright, many fans wondered how much influence the Baby Driver director had on the finished product.

But Ant-Man and the Wasp is all Reed, and he’s giving the Wasp a featured spot in the film.

After Ant-Man’s post-credits stinger teased Evangeline Lilly‘s turn as a superhero in the next film, Hope Van Dyne will finally make her superhero debut while following in her mother’s footsteps.

Janet Van Dyne will also be appearing in the new movie, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. Though she’s been lost in the Quantum Realm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a few decades, the character is one of the founding members of the Avengers in the comic books.

In a recent interview with Variety, Pfeiffer said that she signed on for the movie after watching the first film.

“It had this great sense of humor about it and just this unusual tone,” said Pfeiffer. “This new script has the same thing. It’s nicely written.”

Given the Wasp’s extensive history in Marvel Comics, Pfeiffer said she’s been doing research into the character though has been admittedly overwhelmed by it all.

“I just started reading them, and I’m having a really hard time.” Pfeiffer said. “There’s so much information on a page, and it’s not linear. When I’m skim reading them it’s difficult to know that this part comes after that and who is talking in what bubble.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases in theaters July 6, 2018.