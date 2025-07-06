New MCU Villain Redeems Iron Man’s 2 Most Wasted Antagonists

Two of Iron Man’s most wasted villains from Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were finally redeemed thanks to the debut of a new live-action antagonist in Marvel Television’s recent Ironheart series. As well as pitting Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) against Parker Robbins’ Hood (Anthony Ramos), Ironheart also introduced other powerful villains for the MCU’s newest armored hero. One of these, Ezekiel Stane (Alden Ehrenreich), called back to Iron Man’s original enemy, who was wasted in Phase 1, actually making his and another villain’s storyline even better.

Ezekiel Stane was first introduced to Ironheart as Joe McGillicuddy, a black market tech dealer who helps Riri Williams to complete her new Ironheart suit. He soon reveals that he is actually the son of Phase 1 villain Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), however, which is revealed to the world when Williams accidentally lands him in prison. Freed by Parker Robbins, Ezekiel enhances himself with bionics and technology, following in his father’s villainous footsteps, but also pays homage to another Iron Man villain by giving himself electrical abilities, just like Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke) in Iron Man 2.

Alden Ehrenreich in Marvel's "IronHeart"

Obadiah Stane’s Iron Monger and Ivan Vanko’s Whiplash have gone down in Marvel Studios history as two of the franchise’s most wasted and underused villains – small-timers to ease viewers into the grand superhero adventures of the MCU. They posed minor threats to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Phase 1, but their legacy has been picked up in Phase 5 thanks to Zeke Stane’s debut. Zeke’s upgrades give him the strength and power of his father, who sported the Iron Monger suit, while also giving him electrical powers like Whiplash, making him the perfect adversary for Ironheart.

In Marvel Comics, Ezekiel Stane becomes the Iron Monger using cybernetic enhancements to seek revenge on Tony Stark for his father’s death. Marvel Studios has changed this evolution, however, as Zeke only acted as a villain under the influence of Parker Robbins, and has otherwise proven to be an ally and friend to Riri Williams. Now that Williams herself is under the influence of none other than Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen finally making his MCU debut), it’s unclear exactly what their connection will be in the MCU’s future.

Ezekiel Stane was a better representation of both Iron Monger and Whiplash than even the original villains could have been. He showed off his power by easily taking down Riri Williams’ Ironheart, while both Iron Monger and Whiplash failed to defeat Iron Man. The only reason Zeke wasn’t victorious is that he refused to actually land the final blow against Riri; otherwise, the innovative heroine was done for.

It was great to see these wasted Iron Man antagonists get paid homage in the MCU’s Phase 5. Now it’s exciting to imagine which wasted villains might get modern-day makeovers next.

