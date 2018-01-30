Plot Details For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Reportedly Revealed

Marvel fans may only have eyes for Thor: Ragnarok right now, but there is a lot of the MCU still being worked on behind the scenes. With Avengers: Infinity War in post-production, Marvel Studios is plenty busy with that as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Details about the two projects have been kept tightly wrapped, but one report is now claiming to have sussed out information about the sequel’s storyline.

Over on MCU Exchange, the site says it has learned a bit about how Ant-Man and the Wasp will start out. A source reportedly shared a few key details about the film’s first-half, and the updates may not be what you had expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, Ant-Man and the Wasp will give a big nod to the events of Captain America: Civil War at first. With Scott Lang having escaped the Raft with Steve Rogers’ help, the sequel will find the hero under house arrest when it starts. The blemish doesn’t seem to bother Scott all too much as it lets him spend more time with his daughter, Cassie. And, in light of his debatable treason, the hero is said to be a bit weary to suit up as Ant-Man again. Like Hawkeye did before him, Scott appears to have left the world of superheroes behind and forget about Ant-Man.

On the flip-side, Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne are still hard at work in their lab. The father-daughter duo are working with the Quantum Realm to see if they can bring Janet back to their world. The pair aren’t said to be happy about Scott’s decision to join Team Cap when they needed his help, and they could still use it. Hank and Hope are said to be hunted throughout the movie, so they keep their lab on-the-go with some help from Hank’s Pym Particles.

The report also stresses that Ant-Man and the Wasp will take place within a short time frame. It isn’t impossible to think the film could take place over the course of a week if Marvel wanted, so the sequel looks like it will have plenty of action.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently filming in Atlanta and has a 3.88 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the ninth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are for Ant-Man and the Wasp by giving the film your own ComicBook.com User Anticipating Rating below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.