‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Evangeline Lilly Reveals How the Wasp Suit Works Like Iron Man’s

Hope van Dyne spent the first Ant-Man movie watching Scott Lang train to succeed her father, Hank Pym, as the new Ant-Man. Now Hope is getting in on the action and succeeding her mother, Janet van Dyne, as the new Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Star Evangeline Lilly is as eager to suit up as her character is. During a press visit to the Ant-Man and the Wasp set, Lilly expressed that she was as interested in how her Wasp suit functions as she was in its fashion.

“I was like, guys, this has to make sense, or I’m not doin’ it,” she recalls, laughing. “I need answers to these technical questions. I like living by internal rules. Even if nobody knows they’re there, I need them.”

Lilly then shared a bit about how her Wasp suit differs from Ant-Man’s costume.

“So, I don’t have a button,” she says. “My suit is an upgrade from Scott Lang’s suit that he was wearing because he was wearing Hank’s original suit from the 1960s. So, what we were able to do with technology and my suit, I have blasters on my wrists. I have my wings. Essentially there is like a reaction system to what I am thinking. So, I don’t have to do anything physically to activate shrinking wings, blasters growing, none of that. I just think it and it happens.”

Lilly went on to say that it was similar to how she was able to control the ants in the original Ant-Man, and also similar to how a certain armored Avenger operates his suit.

“I think also similar to Iron Man because you never see him press buttons or do anything,” she says. “Things just happen. So, I assume there’s a tech like when you go to the hospital and they hook up those pads and things, that there’s something hooked up to my brain through the helmet and somehow it’s reading what I’m thinking.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th

