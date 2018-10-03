‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Addresses Popular Fan Theory

While Ant-Man and the Wasp didn’t have as many opportunities for fan theories as movies like Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel faithful are known to dig through every nook and cranny to find even the smallest references and question marks.

Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp is available for purchase digitally, it’s no surprise that the fans have started dissecting the film and sharing their findings/theories online. Once such theory revolves around the mysterious “buyer” that Sonny Burch was working for, and director Peyton Reed remained incredibly coy when a fan asked him about it on Twitter.

During an online Q&A on Tuesday, one Twitter user asked whether or not Mitchell Carson, former SHIELD Agent and Hydra operative who worked closely with Yellowjacket in the first Ant-Man movie, could be the one trying to acquire the quantum technology.

“Yes I do encourage fan theories,” Reed began in his response. “This is an interesting thought… Does Mitchell Carson still have a vial of Cross Particles in his possession? Is he keeping tabs on Hank, Hope and Scott? He certainly has no love for Hank Pym. Who knows when or how he may turn up..?”

This certainly doesn’t offer anything in the way of actual confirmation, but it does pique our interest. Considering that Ant-Man and the Wasp made a big deal out of having several, lower-level antagonists, it would make sense for Mitchell to potentially be involved in the story somehow. He isn’t a a good guy by any stretch of the imagination, but he’s not the greatest villain in the world either. It would make sense for this guy, who already has it out for Pym, to be part of the group aiming to steal his technology. And using Sonny Burch as a front only protects his identity from the Pym gang.

Reed’s response also hints at the idea that we’ll see more of Mitchell Carson’s story in a future Ant-Man film. There’s no reason to believe that there won’t be another movie featuring these characters, so his return remains a definite possibility.

What do you think of this Ant-Man and the Wasp fan theory? Do you have any other ideas as to who the mysterious buyer could be? Let us know in the comments!