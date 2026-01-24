Chris Evans’ Avengers: Doomsday Return is More Important For Spider-Man Than You Think

Chris Evans is returning in Avengers: Doomsday, and while this will have an impact on all kinds of characters, it is more important for Spider-Man than you might think. Spider-Man and Captain America don’t have a particularly close relationship in the MCU, and while they have met, their relationship got off to a rough start with the events of Captain America: Civil War. However, they could have a more positive relationship in Doomsday, one that could change Peter Parker’s world.

While most of the pieces are set in place for Avengers: Doomsday, the role of Spider-Man in the current MCU is still a major mystery. Tom Holland hasn’t even been confirmed to appear in Doomsday, and the story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still being kept tightly under wraps. Since Spider-Man’s true identity is unknown to every MCU character after the events of No Way Home, it’ll be hard to pull him into the events of Doomsday. However, Steve Rogers could change that.

Steve Rogers Could Still Kow That Peter Parker Is Spider-Man In Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home erased everyone’s memories of Peter Parker, including his friends, villains, and other superheroes. However, Strange’s spell only affected Earth-616, as other Spider-Man continuities, such as the comics and TV shows, have characters who know and remember Peter Parker. This means that if anyone from a different universe knows Earth-616’s Peter Parker, they probably wouldn’t be affected by Strange’s spell.

This is why Chris Evans’ Doomsday return is so important. Steve went back in time after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and while he does pop up as an old man at the end of the film, the MCU’s time travel rules mean that he was on another branch during this trip. So, Steve Rogers wasn’t on Earth-616 at the time of Spider-Man: No Way Home, meaning that Doctor Strange’s spell most likely did not affect him.

Steve Rogers definitely knows who Peter Parker is, as both heroes were at Tony Stark’s funeral. Plus, Rogers even has a comedic exchange with Peter about where in New York they live. So, Steve Rogers will most likely recognize Peter as Spider-Man when he is pulled into the mix of Doomsday, creating an interesting situation for Peter.

On the one hand, Steve not being affected means that Peter has a friend, something that he has undoubtedly longed for after years of living as a ghost. On the other hand, Steve’s presence could reveal to the world that Peter Parker willingly put them under a memory-erasing spell, which could create a lot of trouble for Peter.

