10 Supernatural Marvel Heroes Who Could Appear in the MCU’s Dark Avengers Replacement

Fans have been clamoring for the Midnight Sons to join the MCU for years now, and if it ever does happen, these 10 supernatural Marvel heroes could appear in the dark Avengers replacement team. The Midnight Sons is made up of some of Marvel’s creepiest and most powerful supernatural heroes and villains, giving them an incredibly interesting dynamic. The MCU has already introduced some key members of the Midnight Sons, while some others are still missing, but either way, these 10 characters must be on the team.

The Midnight Sons were introduced in the early 1990s, when Ghost Rider received a vision that the Mother of All Demons was being resurrected. Thus, Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze formed a team consisting of characters like Blade, Morbius, Hannibal King, and other minor characters. After this event, the Midnight Sons kept reuniting to face bigger threats, with more significant characters joining the roster each time. Now, the Midnight Sons are one of the most well-known Marvel Comics teams, and they really need to appear in the MCU.

10) Doctor Strange

If a potential Midnight Sons movie wants to feature a big-name hero from the current MCU as its figurehead, Doctor Strange is a perfect choice. Strange is currently one of the franchise’s A-List heroes, and Benedict Cumberbatch has the starpower to carry the movie on his shoulders. Strange is one of the most powerful and significant characters in the MCU, so if he’s part of the team, MCU fans will know that the Midnight Sons are important.

Doctor Strange wasn’t part of the original Midnight Sons lineup, but he did work behind the scenes to help form the team. Later, Strange became a major recurring member of the team, appearing in some of the Midnight Sons’ most memorable storylines.

9) Blade

Another character who needs to appear in the MCU’s Midnight Sons is Blade. Although Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie still hasn’t happened yet, there are traces of the character in the MCU, such as in Marvel Zombies and the post-credits scene of Eternals. If the MCU’s Blade movie never happens, Ali could make his proper debut as Blade in a Midnight Sons movie, which would make the film even more exciting than if Blade had already made his debut.

It would be hard to imagine a Midnight Sons movie without Blade. The daywalker was one of the founding members of the team, and he is one of the most frequently recurring Midnight Sons heroes. If the Blade movie had happened, he would be a shoo-in for team membership. So, hopefully, the film’s production problems don’t stop him from making an appearance.

8) Wong

Although he isn’t as well-known for being part of the team, a current MCU hero who could appear in the Midnight Sons is Wong. As Doctor Strange’s right-hand man and the MCU’s current Sorcerer Supreme, Wong is an immensely powerful character who would make a fantastic addition to the team. He could also act as the team’s comedic relief, as many of the other Midnight Sons members are incredibly self-serious.

Wong made his debut as a member of the Midnight Sons in 2017, with him being part of the modern team’s roster. Thus, this perfectly sets him up to be on the Midnight Sons in the MCU. If Strange isn’t on the team, Wong really needs to be there, as without either of them, the Midnight Sons wouldn’t have a sorcerer.

7) Moon Knight

The status of Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight is a bit mysterious, as he hasn’t appeared in any MCU projects since season 1 of his own show. There hasn’t been much word on when the character will appear again, and fans are still awaiting Moon Knight season 2 after season 1’s cliffhanger ending. However, if the Midnight Sons do make their MCU debut, then Marvel needs to find a way to get Moon Knight back.

Moon Knight also became a member of the Midnight Sons in February 2017, although the character was in his Mr. Knight form. It is likely that the MCU would base its Midnight Sons team on this modern incatnation from the comics, so if it does happen, Moon Knight is a major candidate.

6) Man-Thing

It wouldn’t be hard to not know that Man-Thing currently exists in the MCU. The character has so far only appeared in a fairly minor role in Werewolf by Night, the Special Presentation that was released on Disney+ in 2022. However, this version of Man-Thing was a fantastic adaptation of the character, and this comic-accurate monster needs to appear in the Midnight Sons.

In 2009’s Marvel Zombies 4, Man-Thing was added to the Midnight Sons line-up, and he has been associated with the team ever since. He reappeared in the 2017 lineup, proving that he was a mainstay of the Sons. So, he is perfect to appear in the MCU team as their big monster, acting as the Hulk of the team.

5) Ghost Rider

Outside of the one who appeared in Agents of SHIELD, there isn’t currently a Ghost Rider in the MCU, which is a major problem for the Midnight Sons. Ghost Rider is the founder of the team, and there wouldn’t be a Midnight Sons without him. The lineup doesn’t have to be perfectly comic-accurate, but it at least has to have a Ghost Rider in it.

Johnny Blaze is the most popular Ghost Rider, so it would make sense for him to be the incarnation that appears in a Midnight Sons movie. However, Danny Ketch was also involved in the team’s founding, and any of the Spirits of Vengeance could be involved.

4) Doctor Voodoo

Doctor Voodoo is one of the most popular Marvel Comics characters who hasn’t been introduced in the MCU at all. Since Marvel seems to have mostly moved away from introducing new heroes in their own solo movies, if Doctor Voodoo ever does make his debut, it will probably be in a Midnight Sons movie. This would make the film even more exciting, giving fans of the character a reason to watch.

Voodoo was also added to the team in its 2017 incarnation, meaning that he should be in the MCU’s team as well. His association with Doctor Strange and Wong in the comics would give them an interesting dynamic in the movie, giving him a reason to be there.

3) Elsa Bloodstone

Elsa Bloodstone already exists in the MCU, having made her debut in the Werewolf by Night Disney+ special. She also joined the team in its 2017 incarnation, and would give the mostly male-dominated team some much-needed female representation in the MCU.

Elsa Bloodstone hasn’t nearly been used to her full potential in the MCU, and a Midnight Sons movie would help expand on her character. Elsa and the other Werewolf by Night characters need to be introduced to a wider audience, and Midnight Sons is the perfect way to do this.

2) Werewolf by Night

Speaking of, Werewolf by Night himself needs to appear in the MCU’s Midnight Sons. It would be weird for Elsa and Man-Thing to appear without the star of the Special Presentation. Making Midnight Sons a sequel to Werewolf by Night would further tie the movie into the MCU, while giving more people a reason to check out the Special Presentation.

Werewolf by Night joined the Midnight Sons in its Marvel Zombies 4 incarnation, although he surprisingly wasn’t part of the team in its 2017 incarnation. Despite this, he would be a fun addition to the team if it wanted to lean further into the monster side of the MCU.

1) Morbius

That’s right, the highly memed character of Morbius the Living Vampire needs to be in the Midnight Sons if the MCU ever introduces the team. Alongside Ghost Rider and Blade, Morbius is one of the most commonly seen Midnight Sons members. Unfortunately, Jared Leto’s take on the character in Morbius isn’t the most popular, jeopardizing his chances.

Sony’s ownership of Morbius’ film rights and the status of the 2022 film make his chances of appearing slim. However, Marvel could recast the character and introduce a Morbius of Earth-616, avoiding the association with Sony’s Marvel universe.

