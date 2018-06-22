New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ International Trailer Reveals Ghost And The Wasp Fight Scene

Marvel fans get to see Wasp spring into action in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and a new trailer gives us our first look at her throwdown against Ghost.

The new international trailer mostly features footage you’ve seen before, but there is one sequence that shows part of a one on one battle between Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the footage, Wasp seems to get the drop on her but Ghost uses her abilities to phase and evade Wasp’s kick. Realizing this Wasp then shrinks down to small size and charges towards her, hitting her right in the forehead.

The full clip is in the video above.

The tech Ghost uses in the film will necessitate Ant-Man and Wasp’s various abilities to take her down. Ant-Man and The Wasp producer Stephen Broussard gave a few more details in regards to Marvel’s latest villain at a recent set visit attended by ComicBook.com

“Hannah John-Kamen has been announced for playing a new interpretation of Ghost which was a classic character created by Bob Layton which was primarily an Iron Man villain based on tech based on light,” Broussard said. “He had this suit in the comics, and in the comics Ghost was a character of mystery. You didn’t really know the alter ego of that person. You didn’t know their real name.

While there are obviously some changes from the comics in regards to the character, the powers pretty much stayed the same, albeit with some modern tweaks.

“The power set is the same and the look is actually pretty classic,” Broussard said. “It’s a reinterpretation but like a modernization. Our design team does a great job. When you think of Ghost you think of the hood. You think of the white suit and everything like that and Hanna wears it very well. She’s awesome. She’s really, really badass.”

You can find everything we learned on the Ant-Man and The Wasp set right here.

Are you excited to see the Wasp battle it out with Ghost, and what are you looking forward to the most from the film? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.