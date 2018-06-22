New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ TV Spot Reveals Exactly When the Movie Takes Place

With only a couple of weeks left until its release, Ant-Man and the Wasp photos, posters, and TV spots are starting to appear from every corner of the internet. The newest TV spot, which was released by Marvel Studios this morning, drops a tiny bit of information that confirms exactly when the movie takes place in the Marvel Cinematic timeline.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to take place two years after the events of Captain America: Civil War, just about the same time as Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new TV spot, which you can watch above, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) talks to Scott Land (Paul Rudd) about his house arrest. If you think back to Infinity War, we learned that Scott took a deal with the government to go under house arrest for his involvement with Captain America, avoiding jail time and allowing him to spend time with his daughter. Hawkeye took a very similar deal, which is why neither of them were present in the film.

Woo is asking Scott about Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), when he inquires, “Two years under house arrest, you haven’t had any contact with Hank or Hope, have you?”

That one line confirms that this new film will take place two years after Civil War, same as Avengers: Infinity War. We already knew that Ant-Man and the Wasp would come between those two movies, but it was largely assumed that it would be closer to Civil War.

This led many to believe that a time jump at the end of the film, or in a post-credits scene, would be necessary in order to tie it into Infinity War. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. With the two films taking place at roughly the same time, Ant-Man and the Wasp could easily end with the disappearance of key characters, thanks to the devastating snap of Thanos.

Tying Ant-Man and the Wasp into the events of the greater MCU just got a lot easier.

Do you think we will see the effects of Thanos in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Let us know your best theories and predictions in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is still playing in theaters around the globe.