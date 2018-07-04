Hannah John-Kamen Reveals “Joker” Inspirations For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Villain

Being the second female villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind only Thor: Ragnarok‘s Hela portrayed by Cate Blanchett, Hannah John-Kamen found inspiration in the Joker when preparing to be Ghost in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

John-Kamen sat down with ComicBook.com for an exclusive interview (seen in the video above), where she opened up about the character who catalyzes many of the events of this weekend’s Ant-Man and The Wasp film by standing in the way of the titular heroes’ goals. “I was very honored to be cat as Ghost and to be the second female villain in the Marvel Universe after Cate Blanchett,” John-Kamen said. “It was so fun to play. It was an honor to take a male-written comic character villain and then take that character to life and make them an antagonist as a female. That was fun. That was a really fun thing to do and I had the freedom to do it.”

As for her inspiration, John-Kamen found it in one of the best known comic book characters of all time.

“I grew up on Joker. Batman, in terms of comics,” John-Kamen said. “I was always fascinated by the Joker because nothing’s simple. nothing is so simple about humanity and the world and Batman is always trying to prove him wrong. I know that’s a different thing but for me, it’s like, a villain isn’t a villain. There’s no such thing. A villain doesn’t just wake up and go ‘Ha! Ha! Ha! World domination!’ I think a villain, the stakes are high, they’re doing whatever they’re doing for a reason. Through their eyes, they’re the good guy, and they’re the bad guys. It’s just, ‘Why are they trying to stop me from doing this?’”

Whether or not she will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future is uncertain, especially with how tight of a secret the studio is keeping its plans beyond Avengers 4. “Never say never,” John-Kamen said. “I would love to [be back]. Hey, I’m available. Just give me a call!”

If she and the rest of the women involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe get their way, the all-female film fans keep talking about might come to fruition. After all, John-Kamen’s Ant-Man and The Wasp co-star Evangeline Lilly is really pushing for it.

