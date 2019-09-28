Ant-Man Star Wants to Be in New Morbius, Werewolf by Night, or Hellboy Projects

Once the Ant-Man well runs dry, David Dastmalchian already has his eyes set on the next comic book property — or three — he’d like taking a stab at. Dastmalchian, who played the ex-con-turned-security-consultant Kurt in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, admits he’d love appearing in something involving Morbius, Werewolf by Night, or Mike Mignola’s expansive Hellboy universe.

Chatting about his debut comic Count Crowley: Reluctant Monster Hunter (due out October 23rd), we asked the actor which properties he’s chomping at the bit to join. “I would just be so jazzed if someone would give me a shot to act in or be a part of of helping to write in so many different universes, but especially the world in which Morbius lives, stalks, and breathes, the world that Werewolf By Night has lived in over so many decades,” Dastmalchian says. “I think that if I could ever get a chance to act in the Mignola universe, I would be so jazzed because I feel like there’s so many incredible films that have yet to come out of the BPRD.”

Though he might not get his wish being in Morbius the Living Vampire, currently in production from Sony, there’s always a shot of him joining the writing staff or appearing in Werewolf By Night, a Marvel character that has yet to appear in live-action. Then there’s the Mignola universe of Hellboy characters, a pretty cold property after Lionsgate’s David Harbour-starring reboot flopped earlier this year.

“We just have to give it some time, keep exploring the ideas and the seeds that Mignola’s planted over the last, God how long has BPRD been going now and that whole world, 20 years maybe?” Dastmalchian said of another potential Hellboy movie or some other Mignola comic. “I don’t even know, but like I think about Screw-On Head all the way down the line, man. The guy’s a genius. He’s just amazing.”

Morbius the Living Vampire is due out July 31, 2020. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

