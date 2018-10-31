Father Shows Best Reason To Get An Ant-Man Costume For Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, social media has been home to picture after picture of the craziest Halloween costumes.

One set of costumes that is flirting with the idea of going viral is a father and son combo featuring none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Scott Lang — a.k.a. Ant-Man.

In a video posted to Reddit by /u/jsphjar, the father and son can be seen donning identical costumes and thanks to some clever video editing, when the father presses his “shrink” button, the son pops up, simulating Ant-Man’s powers we’ve seen time and time again.

Congratulations dad, you may have won Halloween.

Having appeared in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Lang (Paul Rudd) is next slated to appear in next year’s yet-untitled Avengers 4. In fact, according to Ant-Man star Michael Douglas, the Quantum Realm introduced in the Ant-Man franchise will play a big part in Avengers 4.

“Right. Right. That is absolutely true,” the Hank Pym actor said during a call to On Air with Ryan Seacrest when asked if the Ant-Man sequel is directly connected to the upcoming Avengers 4.

“I mean, all of them — I mean, the Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key,” Douglas said. “The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films.”

If you recall the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp, you’ll remember that Lang was trapped in the Quantum Realm after the Pym/Van Dyne family disappeared as a result of Thanos’ Snappening.

Thanks to leaked photos from the set of Avengers 4, we know that Lang somehow ends up in the middle of New York City alongside an older Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) — who appears the be the new director of SHIELD — and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as if he was ripped straight from The Avengers.

What’s your favorite superhero-inspired Halloween costume you’ve seen so far this year? Are you excited to see Scott Lang fight alongside the Avengers in Avengers 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Avengers 4 opens May 3.