‘Ant-Man’ Had A Really Clever Jack Kirby Easter Egg

Marvel fans continue to discover fun new Easter eggs in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies – especially now, as so many fans are re-watching every MCU movie in preparation for the release of Avengers: Infinity War! The latest Easter egg find that’s gaining attention comes from Ant-Man, which threw in a special visual ode to Marvel Comics co-creator Jack Kirby:

The Omega symbol reference to Darkseid is a nice touch, and just further reinforces the level of fandom on the part of this MCU movie makers.

As stated, right now there is an influx of new MCU Easter eggs being found, as fans re-watch the entire library of films in marathon to Avengers: Infinity War‘s release. We can say first-hand that it’s a rich and fun experience looking at the MCU’s past with modern eyes. The threads of what would come later are fun to spot, but even more fun are the reminders of plotlines and characters that have been setup as far back as Phase I, to grow into fun new chapters of MCU storytelling in the future.

The Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently shooting. It will introduce two versions of The Wasp (Janet Van Dyne in the past, and her daughter Hope in the present), and there’s growing evidence that this film could have pivotal influence on the storyline for Avengers 4.

