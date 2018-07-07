‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Breaks Down the Epic Kitchen Fight

Now that Ant-man and the Wasp has debuted, one of the most-talked about scenes from the flick is the epic kitchen fight Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and company found themselves in.

Peyton Reed — the director behind both movies in Marvel Studios’ Ant-man franchise — broke down the aforementioned scene in a video for Vanity Fair.

WARNING: Spoilers for Ant-man and the Wasp up ahead. If you have yet to see the movie, proceed with caution.

As Reed explains in the video, van Dyne and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) are on the run from the FBI for their involvement in creating the suit Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) used to aid Captain America in Captain America: Civil War.

Because they’re on the lamb, Hope and Hank are forced to operate in the shadows by purchasing parts for a quantum tunnel by black market dealers. Shortly before the kitchen fight takes place, we see Hope going to visit one of those dealers by the name of Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins), who finds out Hope has been using a fake identity.

Upset, Burch won’t sell the last part they need and goes on to steal Hank’s money without handing over the part. And that’s when the fight sequence takes place as Hope has to use force to get the part back.

Starting with the fight, Reed explains that Hope’s suit includes gauntlets on each hand that can shoot shrink and grow discs manufactured by Pym Technologies. In this case, the shrink discs are red while the grow discs are blue, and we first see them in use as Hope uses a grow disc to grow a salt shaker to prohibit Burch’s henchmen from escaping.

Reed goes on to explain that while they didn’t have the props department a huge salt shaker, they did put a piece of plexiglass up that the actor would run into so they could film the effect of his face smashing into the glass of the salt shaker. The salt shaker was then added in at a later time.

The video — which can be viewed in its entirety at the top of this article — is an intriguing watch where Reed really dives in to some of the scene’s effects and processes behind getting those effects. From the “disco effect” to how they filmed Evangeline Lilly running on a knife, Reed covers it all.

