‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Director Describes Sending His Heroes to ‘Avengers 4’

Ant-Man and The Wasp might stand on its own in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but it certainly comes with its set ups for Avengers 4. Director Peyton Reed, therefore, has to hand his characters over to Anthony Russo and Joe Russo for their next theatrical outing.

Moving forward, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and some of his buddies, including Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, will be moving into Avengers roles as they work with Earth’s mightiest heroes to thwart Thanos once and for all. “I know stuff,” Reed said of Avengers 4 in an interview with ComicBook.com. “I know stuff. That’s all I can say. I know some stuff.”

He did admit, though, that he laid a bit of groundwork for Avengers 4 in his Ant-Man and The Wasp. “I can’t say really what are seeds about Avengers 4, or about a potential other Ant-Man movie, but I can say that things are definitely in a movie for a reason,” Reed said. “I will say that. Whether it’s an actual Easter egg, or whether it’s a misdirect.”

Still, the idea of handing over the characters he works so hard to develop to other directors is an interesting time for Reed. “You know, it is a weird thing, and I think I’ve talked about how when Paul went off with [Anthony Russo and Joe Russo] to do Civil War,” Reed said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, man, they’re getting the Giant-Man reveal, and he’s hanging with out with Captain America?!’”

This time around, Reed’s Ant-Man and pals won’t be fighting other Avengers as Scott Lang did in Captain America: Civil War. Instead, Ant-Man, The Wasp, and possibly others will be banding together to take on Thanos and Reed was expecting such a progression heading into Ant-Man and The Wasp.

“I think it’s just something going into this situation, you know that that that’s going to happen, but I do feel like it’s cool that they go off and work in that ensemble,” Reed said. “But I think I do like that when we come back and do tell the next chapter of the Ant-Man and The Wasp story. It does give us room narratively to really develop their characters in a way that I think is definitely more challenging to do in the larger ensemble movies. So, there’s probably a little piece of me that will always die when they go off and do someone else’s movie, but hopefully, at the end of the day they’ll come back home.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.