Peyton Reed Reveals If ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’s Bill Foster Is Friend Or Foe

Among the next faces is in Ant-Man and The Wasp is Laurence Fishburne’s Bill Foster, who director Peyton Reed claims is an ally who will push the envelope and challenge the good guys.

Speaking to members of the press on the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp last year, Reed opened up about Fishburne’s new character who has since been since in trailers and TV spots gloating about being the first Goliath.

“Bill’s a former colleague, who really was involved early on with Pym in a thing called Project Goliath and their lives have taken these kind of divergent paths,” Reed said. “When we find Bill Foster in this movie, he is teaching quantum physics at Berkeley. I also liked the idea of grounding because the movie takes place in San Francisco and it’s not just for stunts and scenery. Like, Berkeley, that’s an important thing in the movie.”

In fact, Bill Forster’s history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs deeper than some may have initially suspected, but his history points toward him being mostly an ally who will challenge Pym.

“They were both involved with S.H.I.E.L.D at some point, but one guy’s sort of stepped away and taken a more academic approach,” Reed said. “I liked the idea from the beginning, especially having Michael and Laurence Fishburne, of these guys who are sort of scientific rivals. That’s really the rivalry and we always talked about sort of a Steve Jobs/Bill Gates kind of thing. Two scientists who are both geniuses in quantum physics and quantum mechanics.”

“But maybe have a Mac/PC rivalry about what the approach to delving into the quantum realm might be,” Reed said. “I also like the idea of with those two actors, especially with Fishburne, someone who’s gonna actually go toe to toe with Michael [Douglas] in terms of who’s the smartest guy in the room? That struck me as something really fun. So, to give Hank Pym a foil in this movie in that way.”

