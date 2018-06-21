‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Reveals A Clever New Billboard

A new Ant-Man and The Wasp billboard cleverly plays with the Marvel Studios heroes featured in the movie.

Where the original Ant-Man movie designed billboards which were miniature or “Ant-Sized,” Ant-Man and The Wasp has elected to go the opposite route. As Scott Lang will dabble with changing his size in other ways than shrinking this time around, the billboard sees his Giant-Man climbing up from behind. According to a trailer for the film, Scott has managed to grow to 65-feet when using the growth ability.

Check out the Ant-Man and The Wasp billboard cleverly using Giant-Man in the tweet below!

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp.” director Peyton Reed recently told ComicBook.com. “And really, at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it. Their relationship is a little fractured. It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

“Evangeline [Lilly] is so good as Wasp.” Reed continued. “You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul. I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

Is Ant-Man and The Wasp’s clever marketing strategy and duel hero approach enough to help it post a Giant-Man score at the box office? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

