Evangeline Lilly Upset By ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Late Release Date In Some International Locations

Evangeline Lilly isn’t happy about Ant-Man and The Wasp delaying its worldwide release by comparison to Marvel Studios‘ stateside date.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6 in the United States. It’s about a month before the rest of the world gets to see the movie. Worldwide releases and United States releases having different dates is not a strange thing for Marvel movies but a month in between is unheard of. The Wasp isn’t happy about the assumption that the film would be hurt by the World Cup outside of the U.S., which prompted the delayed release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They always do that,” Lilly said. “Then what happens is people just pirate the movie and they see it in the worst way possible, like some shitty version online, instead of going to a theater. They go in the end, but I don’t like that staggering. I’m really going to get to the bottom of this for you. I’m as pissed off about it as you are.”

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd can’t wrap his head around it either but took a bit more of a comedic approach to the subject. “I don’t understand,” Rudd said. “Let me see if we can maybe get the World Cup moved.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp will still aim to bring a fun heist flick to the film, centered around its pair of Marvel heroes as they go head to head with the villainous Ghost.

“Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father,” Ant-Man and The Wasp’s synopsis reads. “Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by original Ant-Man director Peyton Reed. Returning cast from the original Ant-Man include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The film will also introduce some new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Laurence Fishburne as Doctor Bill Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is hitting theaters between the releases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, giving it a special place in Marvel’s release schedule. It has a unique opportunity to connect Avengers: Infinity War, itself, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4 together.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters on July 6. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

(via ComicBookMovie)