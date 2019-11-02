Ant-Man And The Wasp Star Evangeline Lilly Completely Shaved Her Head

Ant-Man and The Wasp and LOST star Evangeline Lily has adopted a new look. Lilly, who debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope van Dyne in 2015’s Ant-Man movie before appearing in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, is also known well for her roles in the Hobbit trilogy and on ABC’s hit series LOST as Kate Austen. While each of those roles have featured a different look for the actress, her new appearance is a first. Lily went on social media over the weekend to share a video giving herself a haircut — after the video ended, she kept going.

“Stop or keep going?” Lilly wrote in a post seeing her shave one side of her head. “For those of you that follow me on The Squickerwonkers, you already know.” The Squickerwonkers is Lilly’s children’s book series which she began publishing in 2014. Now, those stories are partly the influence for her new look!

Check out Lilly with her shaved head in the Instagram post below. “It’s a beautiful day,” she captioned the photo!

View this post on Instagram Hello 🌏. It’s a BEAUTIFUL day. A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) on Nov 2, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

There’s no indication of whether or not the look is for a role in an upcoming film. It seems Lilly simply made the decision to cut her hair off and adopt the new look without any such influence!

For a look at Lilly’s home cut process, check out the time lapse she shared. It can be seen in the Instagram post from the actress’ account below!

Lilly is expected to reprise her role as Hope van Dyne in the upcoming Ant-Man 3 which was recently reported to be arriving in 2022 as a part of Marvel’s Phase 5 with director Peyton Reed in place to direct again. The film will not begin production until late next year, at the earliest. As for what the rest of Marvel’s Phase 5 is going to look like, ComicBook.com has cooked up a solid prediction of the titles coming in 2022 and 2023.

