‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ International Poster Released

Just over a month from release, marketing has begun ramping up for Ant-Man and the Wasp. In addition to an official trailer, a handful of television spots have popped up over the past few weeks.

Now, one of the movie’s international posters has surfaced online — thanks to Reddit user /u/filmfanatic5 — and it’s a beauty. Keeping in line with the domestic poster previously released, this new poster continues to feature reds and yellows with a honeycomb-like overlay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this international poster, however, Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne takes center stage while Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang looks on from the background.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed discussed what the second movie in Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise will include.

“Well, the movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp, and really at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it, and their relationship is a little fractured,” Reed told ComicBook.com. “It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

Reed continued on, raving about Lilly’s upgraded role.

“Evangeline is so good as Wasp. You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul,” Reed said. “I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

Directed by Reed and starring Rudd, Lilly, and Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters on July 6. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.

Other movies on the slate for Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.