Thunderbolts* Stars Confirm the Scariest Part About Making an MCU Movie (& It’ll Surprise You)

The cast of Thunderbolts* has revealed the scariest part of making movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it isn’t the death-defying stunts! The MCU is one of the most coveted franchises in Hollywood. It has been running for nearly 20 years strong with 35 movies and a handful of TV shows. Although it has some dips, the MCU remains incredibly prevalent and it seems like Marvel may be fully getting its groove back after a few years of ups and downs. Not only does The Fantastic Four: The First Steps look really great and seems to be appealing to Marvel naysayers, but the MCU may even have another hit on its hand with a far less popular ensemble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thunderbolts* has been getting high praise in early reactions with some saying it’s the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame. There has been a few indicators that this may not be like some of the other Marvel movies and may have an extra layer of quality that was missing from a movie like Captain America: Brave New World. Not only is the team behind Thunderbolts* really strong, but the trailers itself paint a much more well-made movie with less of a reliance on green screens and reshoots. Not only that, but almost the entire Thunderbolts* cast will be in Avengers: Doomsday, which would suggest Marvel feels really good about the group it has assembled for this film and wants to feature them prominently in arguably its biggest movie to date.

Thunderbolts* Cast Reveals Keeping Avengers: Doomsday Secrets Is the Scariest Part of Making an MCU Movie

thunderbolts

When speaking to ComicBook, the Thunderbolts* cast was asked what the scariest part of making a MCU movie is: the stunts or having to keep secrets for a movie like Avengers: Doomsday. Shockingly, things like jumping off of a building are not as terrifying as accidentally revealing a big Marvel secret in an interview.

“Media training for Doomsday is they just hold a knife to your neck and said ‘You say anything, and it’s over,” said actor Wyatt Russell.

On the other hand, Red Guardian himself David Harbour joked that dodging Avengers: Doomsday questions in interview is the scariest stunt in the MCU: “It’s the most terrifying stunt imaginable, doing a bunch of interviews where they go, ‘So we hear you’re in Doomsday?’ and he’s just like harnessed up.”

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier isn’t too worried, though. The director noted that no one even talked to him about dodging future MCU spoilers. Of course, Schreier likely isn’t going to be the one peppered with questions over Avengers: Doomsday since he isn’t writing, directing, or starring in the movie, though it wouldn’t be surprising if he consulted on the film like other MCU directors who had their characters featured in Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame.

“You know what’s funny is that I feel like I never got taken into the back room and really given the talking to,” said Schreier. “I think maybe they know it’s out in the world now and you just learn not to to reveal anything.”

As of right now, we know pretty much nothing about Avengers: Doomsday beyond its cast and the fact that Robert Downey Jr. will be playing Doctor Doom. The movies so far haven’t directly or overtly set up the new Avengers movies in the way that the Infinity Saga did, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel puts some breadcrumbs in Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four. We’re not quite sure just how big of a role the Thunderbolts* will have in Avengers: Doomsday either, but given they’re going up against Sentry, it seems like they will be well-equipped to handle any threat they come their way with or without powers.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd and Avengers: Doomsday will release May 1st, 2026. Are you excited to see the Thunderbolts in Doomsday? Let me know in the comments.