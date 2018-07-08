‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Warning – This Post Contains Spoilers!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is a somewhat anachronistic release for Marvel Studios, as the film hit theaters after Avengers: Infinity War, but depicts that occur before Infinity War. So while Ant-Man and the Wasp is its own self-contained story, it should be no surprise that the post-credits scenes do the work of helping to connect the film to the events of Infinity War.

Read below for the breakdown on each of the two Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scenes. Needless to say, this is your final SPOILER ALERT!

Quantum Entanglement

The mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp picks up after the events of the sequel, with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) all working to help heal Ghost / Ava Starr for good. The mission involves sending Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) into the Quantum Realm again, in order to gather, contain, and retrieve some quantum energy, which will be used to repair the quantum damage done to Ghost. Using Hank’s Quantum Tunnel, Scott returns to the Quantum Realm – unfortunately, the timing couldn’t be worse!

After successfully trapping the energy he needs, Scott calls for the Pym team in the physical world to extract him. Scott tries several times over to make contact, but there is no answer. When the camera cuts back to the physical world, all we see are floating dust where Hank, Hope, and Janet used to be. Yes, this mid-credits scene occurs just when Avengers: Infinity War and the “Battle of Wakanda” is going down, resulting in the unfortunate turn of the Pym family being eliminated by Thanos’ universe-changing finger snap, stranding Scott in the Quantum Realm.

The big questions now are how Ant-Man will make his way out of the Quantum Realm without the Pyms, and whether or not it was being in the Quantum Realm that spared Scott from Thanos’ deadly act, or whether he was just one of the random survivors of the erasure. If the Quantum Realm was responsible for shielding him, then that microverse dimension now has major importance for the events of Avengers 4.

Life After Snap

The final post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp tries to go for something slightly more comedic, but may end up being the most disturbing scene of all.

After the credits role, we’re taken back to Scott Lang’s house, where he was locked down on house arrest for the the events of the film. The empty house is eerily quiet, save for the blaring sound of the Emergency Broadcast System coming over the TV, making it clear that this scene is set after “The Snap” that erased half the universe. The comedic turn comes when we see that the giant ant that Scott used as his stand-in while sneaking out of house arrest is still alive and well, keeping up with drums practice, as is his daily routine.

What’s significant about this post-credits scene is that it’s our first real look at what life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is like after “The Snap,” and before the presumed restorative events of Avengers 4. It’s a window of time that Marvel fans will be intrigued by for years to come – and one that Marvel Studios will have room to explore in later projects.

What did you think of Ant-Man and the Wasp and its post-credits Avengers connections? Let us know in the comments!

