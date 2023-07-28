Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Fan Theory Teases Major Connection to Captain America and Spider-Man

Could a Captain America Easter egg play a key role in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania? That's a theory one fan on Reddit has, speculating that the Statue of Liberty's Captain America shield, seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, could come up again in the Paul Rudd-fronted threequel. The movie is set to debut in February, and Redditor TStumpman thinks we could get closure to a kinda-sorta dangling plot thread from the Spidey flick, and maybe even some multiverse shenanigans along the way.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie will also feature the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and include the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. It was also revealed that Bill Murray will be in the film, and the actor has hinted that he's playing a villain. Kathryn Newton will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role.

Here's how the fan theory breaks down:

I saw that other post about Phase 4 projects being more multiversal than they're letting on, and I got to thinking about how little we've seen the consequences of what happened in No Way Home outside of that movie. Unless -that- spell at the end also reverted the Statue of Liberty, as far as I can tell there haven't really been any references to it's remodel since then. So, idk, maybe that whole film is in an alternate universe, and perhaps we'll follow up on that in the future. Well, Quantumania is coming up soon, and if Kang's gonna be the baddie, then there's certainly got to be some Multiverse hopping shenanigans, and...well, maybe we get to see that shield again, and maybe Scott Lang is gonna find a good use for it in a pinch?

Director Peyton Reed previously spoke to Comicbook.com and teased more to come for the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank and Janet.

"There's definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she's evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we've seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she's evolved and what she's like as a person," he recalled. "That's something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.