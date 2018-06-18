Paul Rudd Reveals Differences In The New Ant-Man Suit

With great power comes great super suits. That’s the saying, right?

In his two appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this far, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has donned two different suits. In Ant-Man, Lang rocks a much older suit we later find out belonged to Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) in his hay day. By the time Lang aligned himself with Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans) in Captain America: Civil War, he had some fresh new digs.

Paul Rudd spoke with ComicBook.com during the press visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp and discussed the differences between the two suits he’s worn so far.

“Well, it’s a different suit,” Rudd explained. “I guess on every one of these, they make modifications and, you know, the suit can do some different things but I think it’s a little bit more streamlined.”

Rudd then went on to compare the suites he wore between Ant-Man and Civil War.

“Going back, you know, in the first – in the first Ant-Man, there was an analogue quality to it and then all of a sudden Civil War, it was a little bit more of a – of a, it looked like a hood ornament,” said Rudd. “A little more chrome. And I think this has gone back, he’s kind of in the middle dialing in both looks and has been updated.”

While he didn’t say how his suit compares to those of his compatriots across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rudd did manage to say he’s a pretty big fan of his suit.

“As far as comfort, it’s just as comfortable and I love it,” Rudd admitted. “I think it’s a really cool like, you know, I’m biased but I think it’s a really cool looking suit.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

“Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Directed by returning director Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit to silver screen on July 6.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.