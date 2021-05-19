Anthony Mackie Says Something Nice About Sebastian Stan's Eyes

✖

Anthony Mackie had some nice things to say about Sebastian Stan’s eyes on the MTV Awards red carpet. The MCU were huge winners during the show both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision raked in the popcorn trophies. Both Captain America and his best friend were a huge reason why everyone gravitated towards the series. Mackie clearly enjoys being around Stan as evidenced by all of the behind-the-scenes posts from the two actors. But, that chemistry shone on the screen as well. The Captain America actor has turned joking about his co-star’s eyes into a bit of a running gag. (Not as big of a running gag as his needling Tom Holland at every opportunity.) He isn’t going to slow down on the way to Captain America 4.

Anthony Mackie was "horrified" when Sebastian Stan told him he was playing Tommy Lee, then he saw him in costume. "People being able to see him for the chameleon that he is, not just a beautifully amazing blue-eyed god that he is. It's very refreshing." https://t.co/CTimzb6F6W pic.twitter.com/38nX6VVBSo — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2021

The MCU star said, “I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it. I was horrified. I was like, ‘What are you doing?! You’re playing Tommy Lee?’…It’s just humbling when you see your friend and he succeeds. And he crushed it. He was really able to transform and that’s every actor’s dream…People being able to see him for the chameleon that he is, not just a beautifully amazing blue-eyed god that he is. It's very refreshing."

Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland talked about the relationship between her two stars with the Toronto Sun.

"We looked at a lot of the interviews they had done together, and they had this natural chemistry and we capitalized on that. Because they’re friends off-screen, they have a history and comfort level that comes through," Skogland explained. "The characters weren't friends, and they don't even like each other … but Bucky is like a lost puppy as he annoyingly follows Sam as they try to solve what's going on in the world."

"That was wonderful territory for the two characters to explore. They've been playing these guys for a long time, but as smaller characters," Skogland added. "But now was a chance to get to know them and their vulnerabilities. That was a bit terrifying, I think. Especially for Sebastian because the Winter Soldier is such an iconic character and now, we were ripping off all that veneer and getting into the man. That was new territory."

