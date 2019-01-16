‘Avengers’ Star Anthony Mackie Delivers Perfect Troll of Elon Musk

On Sunday night, Elon Musk celebrated the return of SpaceX’s rocket, Falcon 9, after it successfully launched several satellites into orbit. Of course, the Marvel’s own Falcon couldn’t let the moment slip away without a little trolling of his own.

After the rocket returned, Musk took to Twitter to share a photo of the grounded Falcon 9. He included the simple caption, “Falcon comes home.” It’s in the replies to this tweet that Mackie tosses in a little jab.

“Thanks for the welcome Elon… been a long time coming,” Mackie wrote in a post of his own.

Thanks for the welcome Elon… been a long time coming! — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) January 14, 2019

Mackie has played Sam Wilson, also known as The Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for about five years now. He first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and has since had roles in Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. Mackie has become synonymous with the Falcon name, at least in the eyes of Marvel fans, so it makes sense for him to joke about owning it on social media as well.

Jabs and jokes have also become a staple for Mackie, who has set himself apart as one of the better pranksters in the MCU. Last year, ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the actor gave a hilarious plot description to late night host Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s tricky. So there’s a dude named Thanos, right, or Than-os, wherever you’re from,” Mackie said. “Thanos gets mad because we beat up his boy, so he’s like yo, I’mma get those Infinity Stones and I’mma come back and show you what’s up. So Captain America call us and like yo, Thanos coming and it’s about to get real, I’m going to need you to slide through right quick so we can figure out what’s going on. That’s what Captain America said, and all of us go…no doubt. There was a rewrite. The original script is not the script you see. So we all skedaddle, go to Cap, Cap tells us what’s going down. We meet up with Thanos, give him the business, and then that’s the end of part 3. That’s the movie.”

Mackie will next be seen in a Netflix original sci-fi film called IO, which arrives on Friday, January 18th.