Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Reacts to Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson’s Axe Skills

Brie Larson is known to comic book movie fans for playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but lately, she’s been getting a lot of love from her superhero friends over at DC. Last week, Larson basically broke the Internet when she and Gal Gadot AKA Wonder Woman posted photos of themselves having fun backstage at the Oscars. Now, Larson is being welcomed by another member of the Justice League: Jason Momoa AKA Aquaman. Larson took to Instagram yesterday to post a photo of her axe-throwing skills, and it caught the attention of Momoa.

“Adding ‘throws axe’s’ to my resume 💗 @moshouseofaxe 💗,” Larson wrote. “Welcome to the team,” Momoa replied. Many others commented on the post, too, clearly impressed by Larson’s skills: “What can’t you do lol. Unstoppable,” @og_narsty replied. “Multi-talented queen!!,” @larsonsinner added. “Ms. Thor,” @austincharlton98 wrote. (If you recall, this isn’t Larson’s first time proving herself worthy of Thor’s go-to weapons. Check out her skills with a hammer here.) You can view Larson’s axe photo in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Adding “throws axe’s” to my resume 💗 @moshouseofaxe 💗 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:28am PST

The Oscar-winning actor will soon suit up as Captain Marvel once again in the upcoming sequel to her hit 2019 film. It’s unclear when production on the movie will begin, but an earlier report on the matter revealed that a 2022 release date is reportedly being planned. WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is in final negotiations to pen the film, which will move up the action from the 1990s and it set to take place in the present day.

As for Momoa, he is also expected to reprise his role as Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel, which should be released in 2022. The actor recently teased that the movie is going to be “off the hook.” Next year, he can be seen in Dune from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Momoa will be acting alongside big names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.