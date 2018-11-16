Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute to Stan Lee

Arnold Schwarzenegger is another in a long line of celebrities to pay tribute to Stan Lee, who passed away on November 12th at the age of 95.

Social Media as been overrun with photos and stories about Lee, mainly from fans and colleagues, with Schwarzenegger being no exception.

“Stan Lee created more legends than any of us can count,” Schwarzenegger writes, “but his own life was the greatest story he ever wrote.” This is a lovely and truthful statement considering Lee led an extraordinary life filled with incredible stories and endless amounts of creative endeavors.

“He inspired billions around the world, including me, and I was honored to know him,” Schwarzenegger shared. He also included an extremely charming photo of the two icons laughing together.

While Schwarzenegger never completed a project with the Marvel Comics legend, the two came very close to creating an animated television show together. In 2011, it was announced that Lee was co-developing a cartoon TV series and comic book titled The Governator.

They made it fairly far in the process and it was even the basis for Arnold’s announcement that he was returning to acting after his The Expendables cameo in 2010, which was his first onscreen credit in five years.

According to an Entertainment Weekly interview in 2011, Lee thought the character was going to be a “great superhero.” The premise of the show was meant to be a “fictionalized Schwarzenegger who after stepping down from his role as Governor of California became a superhero in order to fight crime.”

Unfortunately, the scandal surrounding Schwarzenegger’s affair halted production and it never came to fruition.

While there are no signs that Schwarzenegger will be joining the MCU alongside faux rival, Sylvester Stallone, who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the action star does have a slight MCU connection. His daughter, Katherine, is currently dating Chris Pratt AKA Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord.

We may have lost Stan Lee this week, but his work will continue to live on in all forms of media. Keep an eye out for the upcoming MCU films, which include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.