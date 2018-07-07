Fan Recreates Iconic Avengers #1 Cover With Marvel Cinematic Universe Stars

The Avengers of the MCU look a bit different than their original Marvel Comics counterparts, and this cover gives us the best of both worlds.

Marvel’s premiere superhero team graced the cover of 1963’s The Avengers #1, featuring a crew made up of Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, and The Wasp. That lineup is interesting just on face value, but if you look at the cover you can see the heroes were rocking some old-school looks too. Loki also made an appearance as the main villain.

Thanks to FANDOM we now have a glimpse at what an MCU version of that same cover would look like, now that all of those characters have made their way to film with this month’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. The two stars of that film are wearing their current MCU suits at the forefront, while Thor, Hulk, and Iron Man are all donning their updated costumes from Avengers: Infinity War.

As for Loki, he also makes an appearance, though his look is straight from Marvel’s The Avengers.

Notable differences include the costumes obviously, but also the height and mass of the Hulk, which has substantially increased in the years since. Thor’s suit is also heavily updated, but as seen in Infinity War he is no longer wielding Mjolnir these days, opting for Stormbreaker instead (it was crushed in Thor: Ragnarok).

In that original series, Hulk would only stick around for two issues, though he did return later on. The one many will notice missing from this lineup is Captain America, though he wasn’t part of the original team. He didn’t debut in the Avengers series until Avengers #4 when he was discovered preserved in ice from his days in World War II.

These heroes will unite onscreen in the upcoming Avengers 4, which picks up the story after the universe-changing events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.