Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Beat ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Evans in Arm Wrestling

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans are quickly becoming the bromance to talk about when it comes to Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. However, that bromance may soon be coming to an end. In a recent interview with GQ, Hemsworth revealed a fact that could shatter his and Evans’ love: according to Hemsworth, he totally owned Evans in arm wrestling!

Hemsworth was answering some fan questions online, one of which was who would win between him and Chris Evans in an arm wrestling match. That’s when Hemsworth dropped the reveal that he already has, in fact, beat Evans in that particular competition, stating, “I have won in an arm wrestle.”

Marvel movie actors are increasingly notorious for how they (playfully) trash one another in interviews and such — so, of course, Hemsworth couldn’t end things there. After letting it be known that he beat Evans, he added this to explain why: “He’s actually only about 4’3. They have to enlarge him on screen. So yeah, that’s an easy one.”

As stated, Marvel Cinematic Universe actors have become professional-grade trollers when it comes to throwing jabs at one another. Most recently, Don Cheadle threw Mark Ruffalo under the bus, when he confirmed that the Hulk actor was responsible for actually spoiling Avengers: Infinity War‘s ending, before the movie was in theaters. On the nicer side of things, this Hemsworth/Evans bromance actually went viral after a behind-the-scenes photo of the two hugging was released; it will be interesting (read: fun and silly) to see if Evans claps back at Hemsworth, with some kind of arm wrestling boast of his own. A Captain America “I could do this all day” meme would be epic.

While it’s all laughs and jokes behind-the-scenes, Hemsworth’s and Evans’ respective arcs as Thor and Captain America in Infinity War have set them each up for a pretty heavy dramatic storyline in Avengers 4. Thor has had to shoulder a lot of blame for his failure to stop Thanos, while Cap is still reeling from losing his closest friends in Bucky and Falcon during “The Snap.” In Avengers 4, Cap will have to patrol and protect the world harder then ever, while Thor will have to pull himself out of the loss of everything he held dear, and his own failure on the battlefield, to remember why he was once the prince and warrior who was worthy to wield Mjolnir.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies includeCaptain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.