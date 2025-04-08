Marvel Rivals Gives Away Free Skin With Marvel Unlimited Subscription

Marvel Rivals fans can unlock a free skin in-game by signing up for Marvel Unlimited. The skin in question is Unlimited Thing skin for Ben Grimm, a.k.a The Thing. This free reward is available until April 16th at 11:59 PM ET. As long as you have a Marvel Unlimited subscription, you will receive a code to redeem to unlock the Unlimited Thing skin. While fans have until April 16th to be a member of Marvel Unlimited, the skin will be distributed via the Marvel Unlimited app starting on April 25th through the email registered to your Marvel Unlimited account. This can then be redeemed in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Unlimited offers a free seven-day trial period, but there are also two codes available to get a discount on your membership. Fans can use the codes HEREISTHETHING to get a first month free, or THING50 to get 50% off the first two months of the subscription. Ensure you redeem the codes when signing up for Marvel Unlimited to take advantage of these offers.

Unlimited The thing skin in marvel rivals via marvel unlimited.

The Thing was a highly-anticipated Vanguard in Marvel Rivals, and fans have been enjoying him since he was added in Season 1.5. With Season 2 and the Hellfire Gala approaching, he’ll be a perfect partner next to Emma Frost, the first character being added in Season 2 of Marvel Rivals.

While The Thing’s fan-favorite costume is his trench coat, players can earn the Unlimited The Thing skin for free instead of purchasing one in the Marvel Rivals’ in-game shop. It features a nice color scheme of black, white, red, and blue that alters the appearance of The Thing’s shorts. Given it is available for a limited time, it will be a rare skin in Marvel Rivals unless it is added later for purchase.